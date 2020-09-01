Police are seeking the public’s help in a robbery investigation.

On Saturday, after 10 a.m., a man was walking on Sabrina Park Drive in Huntsville when three individuals driving an older model Toyota Camry stopped and forced the man inside their car at knifepoint.

While being held, the victim had a large amount of cash and his bank card stolen.

OPP are describing the suspect’s car as an older model Camry, with donut rims on all four tires.

The driver is described as a white male with short to shaved hair, while the front passenger was another white male who was wearing a black sweater and the back seat passenger is also described as being white and was seen wearing a red sweater and jeans.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.