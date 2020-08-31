The District of Muskoka is releasing an update on the COVID-19 situation at the Pines Long-Term Care Home.

In a press release Monday, the District said that between May to the end of August, staff at the home have been tested seven times.

On Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit let the District know that one staff member from last week’s testing has tested positive.

According to the District, the staff member is at home recovering with mild symptoms and they will be in self-isolation for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is issuing directives for all Long-Term Care homes where staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pines now has to look at a single, laboratory-confirmed case in a staff member as a confirmed respiratory outbreak in the home.

Commissioner of Health Services, Norm Barrette says steps are being taken – which includes an outbreak assessment and testing for all residents and staff.

“For the time being, it is necessary to suspend all resident visits until the results of the resident and staff testing is received,” Barrette said. “The outcome of this week’s testing will be provided as soon as available.”

Daily updates will be provided to residents, their families, and staff.

District Chair John Klinck says the district is working with the health unit through this time to ensure the safety of residents, family members and staff.

“Our thoughts are with our valued staff member as they recover from this terrible virus, and we thank everyone for their cooperation as we take all the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this terrible virus,” Klinck said.

Regular updates will be provided to the community on the District’s website.