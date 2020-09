Ontario Premier Doug says he’s begging the teacher’s unions to work with the province when it comes to returning to school.

The request comes after four┬ámajor teachers unions announced they are filing a challenge with the Labour Relations Board for the province’s return to school plans.

Ford says he’s asking for cooperation and he says front line teachers have apologized to him repeatedly for the way the union is acting.

Ford says he has confidence in the school boards bringing kids back to school safely.