Ontario is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19 to start the work week.

It’s the fifth day in a row the province has recorded over 100 new cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Monday morning that the province processed nearly 25,100 tests.

She says locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases.

There have now been 42,309 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario with 90.5 per cent deemed resolved.

The death toll from the virus is at 2,811.