GRAVENHURST, ON-Following a notice that an employee came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, the Gravenhurst Service Ontario Office is temporarily closed until further notice.

The office, operated by the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce at 275 Muskoka Road South will be closed for the rest of the day.

The alerted employee who got the notification through the Canadian tracing app is currently being tested, and the office is in touch with public health, following their direction.

The office is also set to undergo a deep cleaning.

While the office is closed, if you need any access to the office services, you can visit the Service Ontario’s site here.