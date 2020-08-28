Police are investigating the theft of a car from Huntsville.

In a press release Friday, Huntsville OPP said they received reports of a vehicle being stolen from an address on Peters Road sometime after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The stolen vehicle is a black, four-door 2006 Buick Allure sedan.

Around 1:20 a.m, Thursday, police say the car was involved in a single-vehicle collision at the traffic circle on Taylor Road in Bracebridge.

Police say prior to their arrival, the occupant fled the car, leaving it behind.

A search was conducted, but OPP was unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation into the theft and the collision are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.