Another week, another signing for the Huntsville Otters Junior C Hockey Club.

The Otters announced yet another addition to their squad, signing 18-year-old Scott Ummels to the squad.

Ummels is a 6’1″ left-winger, who comes from the Barrie Colts U-18′ AAA’ system.

General Manager Marc Gagnon says they’re excited to see the skills and experience that Ummels will bring to the team.

“He’s a very skilled offensive player. Some of the skills he has, include his speed – which is awesome. As I mentioned, he likes to be an offensive guy which is good too. Most of all, he’s a great kid. I’ve been talking to him for over a month, and he’s just a great kid.”

Last season in Barrie, Ummels potted nine goals and five assists in 33 games played before the pandemic caused the cancellation of junior hockey nationwide.

Ummels is the third Otters’ signing this month, following new netminder Ian Crane and Centre Noah Villeneuve.

Gagnon says the addition of Ummels is just a part of their continued effort to build a winning team.

“Scott will be one of our offensive guys, he’s pure offence. He loves to use his speed and that’s what I expect him to do. You know, it seems every week we have a new signing, and I absolutely love that.”

Earlier this week, the PJHL announced the league has set its target date for a return-to-play for December 1st.

Gagnon says he’s happy to see a timeline in place and hopes it’s a sign of positive things to come for the league.