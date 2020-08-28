Free Hepatitis A immunization is being offered for cottage country residents.

That’s according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit – which is continuing to offer free Hepatitis A immunization for eligible residents at its clinics in Gravenhurst and Huntsville.

Hep A cases have been circulating in the district and the health unit says the best way to prevent the virus is by getting vaccinated.

It is a highly contagious virus, spread through an infected person’s stool when they don’t wash their hands properly, or through contaminated food and water and through some sexual activities.

The health unit notes those who are immunocompromised, older, or have pre-existing chronic liver disease are more at risk of serious illness.

To be eligible, you must be a resident of the District of Muskoka or live within the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region.

Those with private health insurance and those who have already been vaccinated in the past are not eligible.

The immunization clinics are being held by appointment throughout August and September.

To book an appointment at the clinics, call Health Connection at 721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 ext. 8813 weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you have private health insurance coverage, you can contact your health care provider to arrange immunization.

