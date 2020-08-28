MUSKOKA, ON-In order to address the uncertainty about the return to school, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board will be in regular communication with families.

Sinead Fegan from TLDSB tells MyMuskokaNow as new measures come out from the government, the board will adjust their plans accordingly.

While Fegan notes the health and safety of their staff and students remain the board’s top priority – families should be aware that the guidance document that was published will continually be worked on and the current plan can change.

“There most likely will be some updates along the way but when there is, we will update the plan right away and will share it with our families and staff as soon as we can.”

Fegan confirms teachers and school staff have also been given their own guidance document to help prepare education staff for the start of the year.

Similar to the family version, this document covers everything from the staggered start to everyday classroom activity – and protocols staff is required to follow.

Fegan also notes the board has no plans to bring in any portable classrooms at this point, however, it is still being considered.

To stay updated on resources available, visit the TLDSB website here.