Ontario is reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted the number of new cases Friday morning.

She says over 31,800 tests were processed over the last day.

Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases.

The case load in Ontario is up to 41,935, with 90.7% deemed resolved.

2,809 people have died after contracting the virus.