It looks like we could have junior hockey back in Muskoka before the year is out.

That’s according to the Provincial Junior Hockey League, which has set its target date for December 1st, 2020, for a return to action – pending approval from the government, local health officials and Hockey Canada Authorities.

In a press release, League Chair Sandra Neubauer says in the coming weeks, the league will work the proper authorities to finalize return to rink provisions.

“Collectively, our members have worked diligently to be prepared for a safe return to competition when possible. By setting a target date, we are supporting our players, teams and communities to effectively plan to resume the game.”

The target date is still subject to change based on legislation and advice from public health officials.