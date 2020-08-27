No one was hurt following an early morning blaze at Andrea’s Steakhouse in Bracebridge.

On Thursday morning, around 2 a.m., members of the Bracebridge Fire Department were called following reports of a fire at the restaurant located on Manitoba Street.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Fire Chief Murray Medley says crews were able to contain the blaze within a few hours before extinguishing it.

“By the time we arrived, the flames were already showing through the roof. We worked away there until 5:30, this morning. There was nobody present at the building at the time. Our guys are up there completing their investigation, so we don’t have a cause yet, and we don’t have a dollar figure yet.”

Witnesses claim emergency crews were quick to the scene, and the flames were brought under control around 4 a.m.

Medley notes officials have since been able to track down and notify the restaurant’s owner.

“He had seen it on social media about the fire, and he was definitely shocked. We were talking to him as he was on the scene shortly after that. That’s been his life for a number of years.”

As the cause is still under investigation – MyMuskokaNow will provide updates as they become available.