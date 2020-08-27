Ontario is reporting over 100 new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province recorded 118 cases over the last day.

It’s the highest daily case growth since Aug. 20 when 131 cases were reported.

She says the province processed more than 28,600 tests on Wednesday.

Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.

41,813 people have now tested positive in Ontario, with 90.7% of cases deemed resolved.

2,803 people have died after contracting the virus.