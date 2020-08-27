MUSKOKA, ON-If you’re a parent of a student within the Trillium Lakelands District School Board, you’re asked to update your information on your child’s bus account.

The 2020-2021 student transportation info will be made available on its website on August 31st, and parents or guardians are asked to access their account to verify and update subscription info, bus route details, and general notice requests to receive email notifications when busses are late or cancelled.

Changes to bus routes are available on your MyBusToSchool account.

If you have recently changed your address or the location of your pick up and drop off area, TLDSB notes it may take a few days for the change to appear on the website.

Families are encouraged to check their accounts frequently for updated information.

Parents should be made aware there are two important changes this year.

If your child does not have transportation info assigned for the first day of school – they can’t ride the bus until they are on the route list, and also, each student will only be permitted to one route as two bus routes will only be granted for students with a home address and a custody address.

If you have an account or you need to create one, visit the MyBusToSchool website here and enter your child’s nine-digit Ontario Education Number (OEN) found on their report card, as well as their date of birth, school, and grade for this school year.

If you have any questions, you can contact TLDSB by calling 1-888-526-5552.