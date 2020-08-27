MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has addressed several questions by parents about the return to school in hopes of explaining what they can expect.

Speakers included Catherine McCullough, the Interim Director of Education, Lonnie Bolton, Superintendent of Education, Pandemic Planning and Special Education, Dr. Lisa Simon, Associate Medical Officer of Health at the local health unit, Dr. Patrick Carney, Senior Psychologist, John Barbato, Chief Executive Officer of Simcoe Country Student Transportation Consortium, and Mark Littlewood, Health and Safety Officer.

Among the variety of topics talked about, there were mentions of lunches, breaks, physical distancing and the separation of in-person and online learning.

Some of the common themes mentioned talked about grouping students together and having them cohorting with each other in an effort to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.

Depending on if your child will be attending school or if they will remain at home, different teachers will be assigned to look after that designated group and treat those as their own separate classrooms.

The questions that were not addressed will be added to the Q&A page on the SMCDSB website, and a recording of the presentation will be made available in the near future.

For more details, visit the SMCDSB website here.