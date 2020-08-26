Parents will be required to screen their children for symptoms of COVID-19 everyday before sending them to school.

The Ontario government has released its guidelines for school boards and educators in preparation for the return to class.

All school staff will also need to do a self-assessment health check everyday before deciding to go to work.

If a child becomes ill at school, the principal will determine whether to send the child home.

If that decision is made then the child will be isolated with a staff ember wearing personal protective equipment and will have to be picked up at the school by a parent or guardian.

Although there is no requirement for a student or staff presenting symptoms to have a COVID-19 test, they will not be allowed to return to school until they are symptom free for 24 hours.

An outbreak will be declared at a school if there are 2 or more lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 and school boards will work with public health units to determine to manage the outbreak.