Ontario is reporting under 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning that Ontario recorded 88 new cases over the last day.

It’s the first time in six days that daily case growth was less than 100.

Elliott says the province processed nearly 22,000 tests on Tuesday.

Locally, Elliott says 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 20 reporting no new cases.

41,695 people have now tested positive for the virus, and 90.8% of cases have been resolved.

2,802 people have died after contracting the virus.