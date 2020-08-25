MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has addressed the possibility of individuals potentially becoming reinfected with COVID-19.

Following recent reports out of Europe of individuals becoming infected a second time with the virus, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said COVID-19 has the capability to mutate, creating a new strain of the virus.

Gardner notes the potential for incomplete immunity, and reinfection has always been something that is possible. “It is something we need to understand as we learn more about this virus,” Gardner said.

With the possibility of not building an immunity to the virus, he also says this could potentially have implications on the long-term immunity, but health officials will have to continue to wait and see what happens.

Immunity could differ depending on the circumstances as if your infection is mild compared to those who are more severe.

Gardener ended by noting that this development is something they will have to learn about and cannot draw any definite conclusions right now.