Ontario is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Tuesday morning that Ontario recorded the new cases over the last day.

It’s the fifth straight day Ontario has recorder 100 or more new cases.

She says the province completed more than 20,000 tests.

Locally, she says 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases.

Two more people died from the virus in the province bringing the death toll to 2,800.

The province’s COVID-19 case load is now at 41,607, with 90.7% of cases resolved.