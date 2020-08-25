BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Bracebridge OPP has confirmed the identity of a man who drowned after trying to save another man in distress in Muskoka River.

The police, along with Paramedic Services and the Fire Department, responded to a drowning at the beach area of Kelvin Grove Park just after 2:00 p.m. yesterday when three women and the victim attempted to save a distressed inexperienced swimmer.

While the swimmer was rescued, the man who jumped in the water to assist was pulled under the water and disappeared.

It wasn’t until 9:00 p.m. last night that the OPP Underwater Seach and Recovery Unit found that man’s body, who was pronounced dead.

Police are now identifying that man as 51-year old Kevin Schell of Bracebridge.