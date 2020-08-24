The Lakelands Association of REALTORS® is now accepting applications for financial support for non-profit organizations.

The local realtors association is set to donate $20,304 to charities across Parry Sound, Muskoka, Haliburton, and Orillia, continuing a tradition of supporting shelter-based organizations in the communities they serve.

The donation is being provided through the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, President of the Association Catherine Inniss says they want to spread the word to ensure that different charities can apply and benefit from this initiative.

“Realtors contribute a lot to the economy through helping clients buy and sell real estate, but in addition to that, we give specifically to shelter-based organizations. So, this year we have over $20,000 to distribute, and we need those charities to apply.”

Back in June, the REALTORS® donated $10,780 to support local food banks in response to the pandemic – which has had a significant impact on the wellbeing of local families.

This funding was provided through its Tragic Relief Fund and ORCF.

Inniss says the OCRF has also been a meaningful way for the association to make an impact on their communities.

“We’ve given to food banks, hospices, breakfast programs for schools, women and men’s shelters and because we are covering such a broad area, we like to distribute across that whole area, and we’ve been very successful at doing that.”

Lakelands represents over 850 licensed real estate professionals within the heart of Ontario’s and Canada’s cottage country.

Inniss notes that all local realtors are proud to be able to give back in this way.

“We like to help local organizations with their stability and knowing they can count on us at any time because there is always a need, but there’s even more now. So, yes, it’s very important for us.”

For further details about the grant application, head here.

The association will be accepting applications until September 1.