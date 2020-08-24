Ontario is reporting just over 100 new COVID-19 cases to start the work week.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Monday morning that the province recorded 105 new cases.

It’s the fourth straight day Ontario has recorded over 100 cases.

Elliott says, locally, 34 public health units in Ontario are reporting five or fewer cases with 19 reporting no new cases.

She says nearly 18,800 tests were processed over the last day.

The province’s COVID-19 case load is now at 41,507, with 90.8% of cases resolved.

2,798 people in Ontario have died after contracting the virus.