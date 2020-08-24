MUSKOKA, ON-In preparation for the return to school this September, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board has released a full guidance document.

The document covers a variety of topics like bus transportation, staggering students return to the classroom and students with special needs.

When students return for the 2020-2021 school year, TLDSB will employ a staggered start for the first two weeks for elementary students and the first week for secondary school students.

This measure allows schools the opportunity to support students as they are introduced to classroom routines, schedules, and safety protocols.

TLDSB also confirmed all special education students in AIM and PA&LS will be attending in school each day.

For those who will remain at home, students will participate in training and orientation as well.

Before students go to school, parents and guardians are to complete an assessment of their child’s health before they leave the house, and an agreement document must be signed by the parents that they will do this each day.

If a child is showing any symptoms, they will be required to stay at home.

All staff and essential visitors will also need to complete a self-assessment before entering any school building.

When entering a building, the board will clearly identify entry and exit locations.

Entry doors will be determined by considering physical distancing, access to the classroom, reduced need to travel in high traffic areas and scheduled times to reduce contact with other students.

For the parents and guardians who will be driving their child, you’re asked to follow protocols established for that specific school – which may include designated arrival times.

Classrooms will be set up into rows that will be directed towards a teaching area and, if possible, will be placed with one-metre between them.

For more details about what students and parents can expect, visit the TLDSB site here.