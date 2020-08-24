MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board is planning on hosting a live stream event in preparation for their reopening in September.

To reassure families that the board is keeping the health and safety of their staff and students is their top priority and are well-prepared for school to re-start, this live stream will converse about what the situation will look like.

On Wednesday, families will hear from a number of representatives from the school board and the health unit.

Speakers will include Catherine McCullough, the Interim Director of Education, Lonnie Bolton, Superintendent of Education, Pandemic Planning and Special Education, Dr. Lisa Simon, Associate Medical Officer of Health at the local health unit, Dr. Patrick Carney, Senior Psychologist, John Barbato, Chief Executive Officer of Simcoe Country Student Transportation Consortium, and Mark Littlewood, Health and Safety Officer.

During the live stream, families will be able to ask questions in real-time via the comments on Facebook.

If you’d like to ask something, you’re asked to keep your questions generic and not specific to an individual or school.

If your question is not addressed during the live stream event, it will be reviewed and added to the Q&A document on the board website.

Those who are unable to join the session live, will have an opportunity to view the recording at a later time.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. this Wednesday.

To view the live stream, head to the SMCDSB Facebook page here.