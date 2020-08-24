HUNTSVILLE, ON-The OPP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Huntsville man.

The missing person is 40-year-old Matthew Ferguson and was last seen near Frank Miller Dr. in Huntsville on August 23rd at around 9:10 p.m.

He is described as 6’ tall, average build and has shaggy blonde hair.

If you have any information, call the OPP at 705-789-5551.

UPDATE: The Emergency Response Team, along with OPP Aviation Services were able to find Matthew Ferguson and the OPP thanks the public for their assistance.