Gravenhurst is providing another COVID-19 update on their preparations to reopen town facilities.

The town said in a press release Friday that they continue to proceed with planning, consultations and preparations to reopen facilities in a phased approach and return to providing public access in a safe manner as early as September.

Last week, the Provincial and Federal government announced allocations for the municipal contributions as part of the first round of emergency funding under the Safe Restart Agreement.

As a result, Gravenhurst will receive $522,500.

This conditional funding will offset the impacts of COVID-19 for 2020 and onward into 2021.

Accordingly, the Council will be addressing how they use these funds will affect the 2021 budget.

As for the town’s COVID-prevention measures, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is supporting having staff working from home whenever possible.

Installation of protective plexiglass shields is underway around Town Hall and other municipal facilities.

Additionally, a fourth drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Clinic is scheduled for Gravenhurst on next Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre.

The clinic is open to everyone who would like to be tested.

You’re also reminded to continue to practice safe distancing at all times, wash your hands, sanitize and wear a face mask where appropriate to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the first in-person Committee of Adjustment and Planning Council meetings will take place on August 21st and 25th, respectively – the first since the beginning of the pandemic.

They will be held at the Gravenhurst Opera House.

Strict in-person meeting protocols, in compliance with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit orders and guidelines, are in place to ensure the safety of all those attending.

Streaming of the meeting will not be possible as the Opera House does not have the required technology.

