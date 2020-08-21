Ontario is adding 131 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Friday morning that the number of new cases comes after the 11 health unit’s that didn’t report on Thursday added their cases.

Due to the data gap from Thursday, Elliott says Friday’s number is an overestimation of daily counts.

Elliott says the province processed over 28,000 tests over the last day.

She adds hospitalizations remain stable as ICU admissions and vented patients both declined.

Ontario added three COVID-related deaths, with the death toll sitting at 2,796.

The province now has 41,179 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.