GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst is allowing eligible businesses and property owners to submit applications and be considered to receive a grant.

To assist residents that need building and facade improvements, the Community Improvement Plan allows people to receive up to 50 percent of the funding they require to a maximum of $15,000 to finish projects like outdoor patios, structural improvement and signage.

The annual intake of the application period currently runs between January and March but is available between August 13th until September 30th.

All applications will be processed by the Economic Development Team and then submitted to the Community Improvement Plan Committee, who will then determine grant approval where it will receive final approval from the town council.

If you are interested in submitting an application, visit the town’s website here.