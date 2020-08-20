We aren’t getting a clear picture of how many new COVID-19 cases there are in Ontario.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province added 76 new cases over the last day.

However, as they upgrade to the province’s custom-built recording system, updated numbers are not available from 11 public health units.

Elliott says the 11 units reported a total of eight cases on Wednesday, and while not a direct proxy for today (Thursday), it’s an indication of how many cases may be under-reported.

Among the 11 units not included in the new data are Niagara Region and Windsor-Essex County.

Elliott says hospitalizations and vented patients both declined as ICU admissions remain stable.

She adds the province processed nearly 26,000 tests over the last day.

Of the regions that reported, no COVID-related deaths were added with the death toll sitting at 2,793.

Ontario now has 41,048 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.