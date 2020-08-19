HUNTSVILLE, ON-As the COVID-19 pandemic has made its impact on local businesses and organizations, Huntsville Hospice is promoting people to create their own swimming fundraiser.

Between now and September 18th, anyone can register to swim any distance they want and the money collected will go to assist the hospice’s operating costs that have taken a hit throughout the pandemic.

Beverly Lashbrook, Executive Director of the organization, tells MyMuskokaNow they rely heavily on donations from the community – as they are only funded 40 percent by the Provincial Government.

“We have had to postpone a lot of our signature events because of COVID-19, which has presented an extra challenge for us this year because we have had to work creatively and think differently about how we can still bring in those funds that we need to rely on.”

She notes as they can’t have their annual Swim for Hospice event, they hope as families come to visit, they will be able to set up their own event and donate.

If you are registering your event, head to the Huntsville Hospice website here.