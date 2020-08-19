Ontario’s reporting just over 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning the province added 102 cases over the last day.

Elliott says the province processed nearly 26,000 test.

Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases.

Elliott says hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients are all largely stable.

No new deaths were added with the death toll staying at 2,792

37,215 cases are resolved, accounting for 90.8% of total confirmed cases.