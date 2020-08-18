Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith has been elected to serve as the next President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.

The election took place on Tuesday, during the AMO’s 2020 Annual Conference, where more than 1,300 government leaders are participating through a custom-made online platform.

Smith assumes the role of the outgoing Mayor of Parry Sound, Jamie McGarvey.

In a press release, District Chair of Muskoka John Klink expressed his joy to hear that a local leader has been elected to lead AMO thorough these unprecedented and challenging times.

“Graydon’s leadership experience at the local, District and provincial level is significant and obviously valued by his peers. We know he will represent all municipal interests and AMO’s goals and priorities as recovery efforts across the Province more forward. This is another great opportunity to share Muskoka’s perspective at a provincial level.”

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments.

The association supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

Head to the AMO’s website for more information.