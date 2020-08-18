MUSKOKA, ON-United Way of Simcoe Muskoka is providing assistance to local charities and non-profits affected by COVID-19.

Between June 10th and July 15th, through the Emergency Community Support Fund, $1.2 million was distributed to 45 organizations to help local residents who have been made vulnerable by the pandemic.

This money will enable charities and non-profits to adapt their services or launch new programs.

“This funding is not just helping our critical charities and non-profits, but all those residents who rely on the services they provide, services that disappeared almost overnight,” said UWSM CEO, Dale Biddell. “With more than 60 years of experience funding charities and helping out most vulnerable, United Way Simcoe Muskoka has the expertise and positioning to get these funds where they need to be when they are needed.”

The organizations that have received this funding facilitate programs that address food security, women, youth, seniors, adult education, pandemic relief, in-home care, social isolation, barriers to technology, mental health challenges and others.

The UWSM’s Community Impact review team has been meeting weekly to help get funding out to the charities and non-profits who are in need.

UWSM Director of Community Impact Rosslyn Junke said despite these trying times, they are seeing a lot of innovation and collaboration as agencies nimbly respond to support those who need it most.