MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to remind residents to be careful around mosquitoes as they have been testing positive for the West Nile virus.

Primarily located in Alliston and the Town of New Tecumseth, residents should still protect themselves against bug bites.

While this advisory is in effect, the SMDHU recommends using approved mosquito repellent, wearing light-coloured clothing and covering up in areas where bugs are present, staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active, at dawn and dusk, and removing standing water around your house or cottage.

While most people will not become sick is bitten by an infected mosquito, the virus can cause severe illness in some people.

Symptoms include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, severe headache and a sudden sensitivity to light.

In rare cases, the virus can cause serious neurological illnesses.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should seek medical advice.

The SMDHU will continue its surveillance of the virus throughout the region.

For more info, head to the health units website here.