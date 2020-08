HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Algonquin Family Health Team is announcing more drive though and call-in COVID-19 testing.

Community Paramedics are set up at the B Building at the Huntsville Hospital Site from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On August 19th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., paramedics will be placed at the Canada Summit Centre conducting drive through testing.

For more info or to book an appointment, call 1-888-383-7009.