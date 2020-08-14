GRAVENHURST, ON-A single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 has resulted in the driver being charged for drug-related offences.

On August 14th, around 5:00 a.m., the Bracebridge OPP responded to a crash on the Northbound side of the highway, near Doe Lake Road in Gravenhurst.

Witnesses report that the vehicle had left the road, crashed, and saw the driver attempt to walk away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found the uninjured man and, after an investigation, the 30-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with being impaired by a drug, possessing drugs, and possessing with the purpose of trafficking, possessing counterfeit money, and owning a prohibited device.

His license has been suspended for 90 days, his vehicle impounded, and he is set to appear in court on November 10th.