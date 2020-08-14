Gyms across the province have been given the green light to expand the number of people allowed inside. Premier Doug Ford says that as of Saturday, August 14th gyms, health clubs, recreational sports facilities, community centres, and arenas can allow up to 50 people per room with physical distancing measures in place.

“Many of our gyms and fitness centres are owned and operated by small business owners and they are struggling,” said Ford. “To help them get back on their feet and hire back staff, we are making these changes so they can serve more people. I continue to urge everyone to follow the strict public health protocols to ensure everyone can have a safe workout.”

As well the province is giving $8-million to the Ontario Amateur Sport Fund to allow organizations to continue delivering programs and competitions.