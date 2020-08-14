BRACEBRIDGE, ON-As part of the first phase of the Federal-Provincial Safe Restart Agreement, the Town of Bracebridge will be receiving $581,288.

This funding is a follow up to the Ontario Government’s announcement that it had secured up to $4 billion for a one-time emergency COVID-19 assist for the province’s 444 municipalities. This money would allow pandemic support to be delivered to critical services people rely on every day.

This money the Town received was a piece of this $4 billion, and a portion of that is going to the Town’s transit system.

“The Town has managed to limit the financial impact of COVID-19, thank in part to its efforts to control discretionary costs,” said Paul Judson, Director of Finance/Treasurer. “As the Corporation reinstates programs and services under new and stricter health and safety protocols, additional costs will be incurred. As a result of these unexpected costs, Phase 1 funding will provide welcomed financial relief at an important time.”

The Province will be offering a second phase of funding to the municipalities that show that 2020 COVID-19 operating costs and pressures have exceeded their household allocation.