GRAVENHURST, ON-In order to counter any unlawful behaviour, the Town of Gravenhurst has decided to bring on additional officers to patrol local parks.

During a council meeting on August 11th, the council agreed to have additional paid-off officers at parks and recreational amenities for the remaining Saturdays of the summer.

According to the Town, this move comes in response to deterring any illegal incidents that have been occurring lately. The OPP was not available to comment on any incidents at the time of publication.

In response to reports of the challenges of managing the goose population in nearby beaches, specifically, Gull Lake Park, enhanced goose control measures and clean-up efforts to help alleviate the influx for the balance of the summer will come into effect, and a reminder for residents, don’t feed the geese.

With more people visiting beaches and parks in the area, the Town is making note that Ungerman Gateway Park has not reopened for the season as a safety precaution while the area undergoes maintenance.

Be advised that this beach remains off-limits, and any attempts to use it will be considered trespassing and charges may be laid.