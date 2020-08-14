Ontario is again reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 to close out the work week.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Friday morning that the province added 92 cases over the last day.

That number includes data from Toronto Public Health which was missing on Thursday.

Elliott says the number of vented patients has declined to single digits, with nine Ontarian’s on ventilators.

ICU admissions have also declined.

40,459 people have tested positive, and 2,788 people have died.

90.9% of cases are resolved.