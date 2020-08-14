HUNTSVILLE, ON-Impaired driving charges have been laid by the Huntsville OPP after a traffic stop.

On August 13th, around 11:40 p.m., police stopped a car on King William Street and after detecting an odour of alcohol, the officer determined that the driver had been drinking.

An investigation resulted in the 25-year-old man from Etobicoke being charged with driving impaired while having a high blood alcohol level.

The man was released, but his license has been suspended for 90 days, the car has been impounded, and he has been given a court date for October 14th.