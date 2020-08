HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville OPP is investigating a break and enter at a downtown business.

On August 12th, police were called out to On the Docks Pub on Main Street East in Huntsville after an unknown suspect entered between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. and stole computer equipment and a substantial amount of money.

As the investigation is ongoing, if you have any info, call the police at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.