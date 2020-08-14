HUNTSVILLE, ON-Deerhurst Resort has confirmed that none of its staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after servicing a large group.

Over the August long weekend, a large group of 30 visited the resort, but upon their return home, which is outside Muskoka, 11 of them tested positive for the virus.

When the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit was notified of the active cases, contact tracing led them to believe one staff member of the resort was a potential risk of contracting the virus. With this result of the employee testing negative for the virus, all outstanding concerns have been put to rest.

“While we were hoping this would not happen, the possibility of COVID transmission is exactly why all of our stringent prevention measures have been in place since we re-opened,” said General Manager of the resort, Jesse Hamilton. “Everything from capping occupancy, fully disinfecting guest rooms after each departure, frequent sanitization, social distancing in all facilities and mandatory face coverings for staff in all areas of the hotel operation have proven effective, for which we are grateful.”

As the resort has been closely working with the SMDHU, the assessment of the contact risk and the high degree of compliance of infection control practises, has led to the green light being given to Deerhurst to stay open.

Hamilton said they appreciate the concern of staff, guests and their community when hearing about the presence of COVID at the resort.

She noted that until important facts were fully known, they didn’t want to add any potential misinformation or alarm to the situation.

“We put our trust and confidence in the public health authorities from whom we took direction and in our safety protocols, which appear to have passed a test we never hoped to take.”