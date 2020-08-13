It’s another day where Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases.

However, there may be a catch.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted the province added 78 new cases over the last day.

Elliott notes, however, that updated numbers from the Toronto Public Health system were not available.

She says the province processed nearly 30,000 tests on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations declined again as ICU admissions and vented patients remain stable.

With 99 more cases resolved, Elliott says the number of active cases in the province continues to decline.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 2,787.

The province now has 40,367 confirmed cases, with 90.9 per cent considered resolved.