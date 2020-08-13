The province provided over $71,000 to The Almaguin Community Economic Development and the Association for the Promotion of Arts, Reaction, and Culture.

MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller says the investment will help drive economic growth and highlight the region as a premier tourist destination and that now more than ever, the government is committed to building strong vibrant communities across northern Ontario.

Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford says that as the province reopens and the economy recovers, communities in the north need [the governments] support. And that supporting local tourism sectors is an important part of the government’s plan to create more jobs and attract new investment in the north.

**With files from Bradley Aubin