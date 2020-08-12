Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second time this week.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning that the province added 95 new cases over the last day.

The province has registered fewer than 100 cases on 9 of the last 10 days.

Locally, she says 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

The province processed over 24,500 tests on Tuesday.

With 134 more cases resolved, Elliott says we continue to see a decline in the number of active cases.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all decreased as well.

One more person has died from the virus in Ontario, bringing the death toll to 2,787.

Ontario now has 40,289 confirmed cases, with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.