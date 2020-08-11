BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The new cannabis store Bud Heaven is looking to provide a local feeling to its customers in the Bracebridge area.

Owner Joel Stevens tells MyMuskokaNow that their budtenders are available to help you understand cannabis products and provide guidance.

He says what really sets them apart from other retailers is having a local and welcoming feel for everyone who walks through their doors, as well as having knowledgeable staff to help people understand quality products.

Having now been open for just over a month, Stevens noted they are committed to abiding by public health guidelines.

This includes protecting their customers and their staff with the installation of plexiglass and proper sanitization.

Since Bud Heaven opened their doors to the public, Stevens says he realized residents are very happy to have a local store rather than just ordering their products online.

Stevens says the future of the market could look like having a greater selection of products available, like micro-producers, edibles or extracts, and could also potentially see select locations that legally operate as a lounge that people can enjoy onsite.

He notes he wants Bud Heaven to give off a feeling of community and are locals offering products to residents.

If you are interested in learning more about what Bud has to offer, visit their website here.