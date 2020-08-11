Huntsville OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man.

Police are investigating after the disappearance of 53-year-old Robert Earl of Huntsville.

Earl was last seen in the area of Stephenson Road 8 in the town on Monday.

He is described as standing 5’8”, weighing about 189 pounds, with short grey hair and is clean-shaven.

Police note he may be driving a white 2009, Dodge Ram with a license play ‘AZ33847’.

Police and Earl’s family are concerned for his well-being and anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP.

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a missing person and is asking for the public’s assistance.