HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has provided an update on the businesses that catered to the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner confirmed that the people involved equal a total group of 30, which include several different families from outside the region.

This group visited both 3 Guys and a Stove and the Deerhurst resort in Huntsville, and 11 of the 30 were confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 when they returned to their home region, which the health unit would not identify.

It wasn’t until these individuals returned home that their own health unit that the SMDHU was notified of where they visited.

Gardner noted that they did not require these businesses to go public with their encounter with these cases and did so of their own choosing, but it was only 3 Guys and a Stove that closed their doors while everyone is tested.

The health unit was not able to comment on the situation at the resort, as it is still currently under investigation.