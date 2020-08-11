GRAVENHURST, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has advised the Town of Gravenhurst to put up a swimming advisory at Muskoka Bay Beach.

Based on recent water samples collected by the health unit, advisory signs have been posted at the beach, letting people know that the water could cause sickness.

While the beach remains open to the public, the warning signs advise the public that increased bacteria levels could lead to people developing minor skin, eye, nose or throat infections, or stomach illnesses.

If you choose to go swimming, avoid dunking your head under or swallowing the water.

For more info, visit the health unit’s website here.